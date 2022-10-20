Noel (foot) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Noel wasn't on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Magic, but coach Dwane Casey said before the game that the center would only be available in an emergency situation. While his usage for Friday's matchup is unclear, it's encouraging that the Pistons aren't putting him on their injury report.
