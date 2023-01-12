Noel finished with two points (1-2 FG), five rebounds, four blocks, three steals and two assists across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 135-118 win over the Timberwolves.

While making his second consecutive start in place of Jalen Duren (ankle), Noel once again filled it up in the defensive categories while playing precisely 21 minutes. Even though the Pistons were also without Marvin Bagley (hand) and Isaiah Stewart (shoulder), head coach Dwane Casey chose not to overextend Noel, with Detroit instead opting for small-ball lineups when the veteran center was off the court. Noel proved that he didn't need big playing time to be a useful streamer for defensive stats, but his value may disappear as soon as one of Duren or Stewart is available to play.