Noel won't play in Tuesday's game against the Knicks due to left knee soreness.
Noel has received inconsistent playing time this season, and the return of Isaiah Stewart would've made any playing time for him unlikely. Noel's next chance to suit up will be Thursday's game against the Mavericks.
More News
-
Pistons' Nerlens Noel: Logs 19 minutes in season debut•
-
Pistons' Nerlens Noel: Expected to debut Monday•
-
Pistons' Nerlens Noel: Still battling injury•
-
Pistons' Nerlens Noel: Not on injury report•
-
Pistons' Nerlens Noel: Doesn't play Wednesday as expected•
-
Pistons' Nerlens Noel: Unlikely to play Wednesday•