Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said after Sunday's 117-104 loss to the Knicks that Noel wasn't available due to left knee soreness, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

After making three straight starts, Noel ceded his spot in the starting five to Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) who returned from a three-game absence. Since the Pistons were still without Jalen Duren (ankle) and Marvin Bagley (hand), Noel was still expected to maintain a spot in the rotation as the backup center, but his sore knee thwarted those plans. Noel will have some extra time to recover from the injury before the Pistons return to action Thursday against the Bulls in France.