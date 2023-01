Noel will start Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

With Jalen Duren (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) and Marvin Bagley (hand) all sidelined, Noel will make his first start of the season. He's appeared in just nine games this season and has played double-digit minutes in just four of them, never seeing more than 19 minutes. When given the workload, Noel can produce nice rebounding and defensive numbers.