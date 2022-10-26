Pistons coach Dwane Casey said Wednesday that Noel (foot/conditioning) has not made it through an entire practice yet, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Noel has not played this season yet and isn't listed on the team's injury report. However, Casey did mention that Noel could play some minutes if needed but likely only in an emergency. So it doesn't appear that the 28-year-old center will return to the lineup in the next set of games.