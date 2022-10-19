Pistons coach Dwane Casey said that Noel (foot) would only play in Wednesday's opener versus the Magic in an emergency situation, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Noel missed the entire preseason and only fully returned to practice Tuesday after recovering from a season-ending foot injury last season. Unless there are significant injuries to Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren, Noel will have to wait until Friday's game against the Knicks to make his season debut.