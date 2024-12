The Pistons signed Reed to a veteran minimum contract Monday, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Reed was waived by the Pistons on Saturday, but he's opted to return to Detroit after clearing waivers. He's seen inconsistent playing time off the Pistons' bench, and across 12 outings he's averaged 4.8 points and 1.9 rebounds over 10.3 minutes per game.