Reed accumulated 10 points (2-6 FG, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 21 minutes during Monday's 109-107 preseason victory over the Suns.

With Jalen Duren (rest) sitting out the preseason opener, Reed was elevated into the starting lineup. To no one's surprise, he made the most of his opportunity, contributing adequately on both ends of the floor. Although the recent re-signing of Duren does put a cap on what Reed might be able to do this season, the fact that Isaiah Stewart is no longer around can't be overlooked. Reed is slated to serve as the primary backup behind Durne, a role that Stewart filled last season. Assuming he can flirt with 20 minutes per game, Reed still makes sense as a sneaky late-round flier.