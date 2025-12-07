Reed logged six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes during Saturday's 124-112 victory over Milwaukee.

Reed had double-digit rebounds for just the third time this season, playing a handful of extra minutes as a result of an ankle injury to Tobias Harris. With Isaiah Stewart moving into the starting lineup alongside Jalen Duren, Reed was called upon to play the majority of the backup center minutes. Given he had been out of the rotation in two of the previous three games, there is no reason to overreact to this performance.