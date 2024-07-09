The Pistons claimed Reed off waivers Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Reed is on the second year of a three-year, $24 million deal, and he will now join former 76ers teammate, Tobias Harris, in Detroit's frontcourt. Reed will likely compete for minutes with Isaiah Stewart off the bench behind Jalen Duren. After averaging 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks across 19.4 minutes in 82 regular-season games with the club last year, Reed was waived by the 76ers on July 6.