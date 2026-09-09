Reed will be in line for increased playing time and is expected to operate as the Pistons' backup center in 2026-27, per Hunter Patterson of The Athletic.

The Pistons remain in contract talks with Jalen Duren, but assuming the restricted free agent returns for at least one more season, Reed should operate as Detroit's primary backup center. The club traded Isaiah Stewart to the Grizzlies in June, and all signs point toward Reed taking on an increased role. The 27-year-old center played double-digit minutes in 42 of his regular-season appearances (11 starts) in 2025-26, averaging 10.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals while shooting 62.6 percent from the field across 18.3 minutes per contest in those outings.