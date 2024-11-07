Reed amassed 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one block and two steals in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 108-107 loss to the Hornets.

Reed logged a season-high 12 minutes, sliding up in the rotation after Jalen Duren was forced from the game due to an ankle injury. While Duren attempted to play through the issue, he was eventually removed and could certainly be at risk of missing time. Should we get word that Duren will be sidelined for any length of time, Reed could be someone to consider for streaming purposes. Isaiah Stewart would likely move into the starting lineup but as we know, he is somewhat undersized, meaning Reed could log meaningful minutes.