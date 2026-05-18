Reed ended Sunday's 125-94 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with four points (2-5 FG), four rebounds and one assist across eight minutes.

Reed rarely saw big workloads for the Pistons and started just 11 regular-season games, but he was a very reliable reserve center. Across 65 regular-season contests, he shot 61.7 percent from the field for averages of 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 steals in 13.9 minutes per contest.