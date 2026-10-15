Reed supplied seven points (2-4 FG, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 16 minutes in Wednesday's 128-106 preseason win over Minnesota.

With Jalen Duren (reconditioning) back in action, Reed shifted to the bench after starting Detroit's first two preseason games. The big man failed to score in double figures after reaching that mark in each of his first two outings. However, he made an impact defensively with a game-high two blocks. Reed is in line to serve as Duren's primary backup during the regular season.