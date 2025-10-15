default-cbs-image
Reed ended with just three points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes during Tuesday's preseason loss to Cleveland.

With Jalen Duren (hamstring) returning to the court, Reed played as the third-string center behind both Duren and Isaiah Stewart. Despite a proven ability to contribute in limited minutes, Reed is unlikely to scratch the surface when it comes to viable fantasy production, barring an injury to either player ahead of him.

