Reed racked up two points (2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across eight minutes during Thursday's 116-113 loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Despite only playing eight minutes, Reed picked up five fouls during Thursday's season-ending loss to the Knicks. With Isaiah Stewart (knee) missing the final five games of the series, Reed operated as the team's backup center to Jalen Duren. Across the 25-year-old big man's 45 regular-season appearances this season, he averaged 4.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 9.7 minutes.