Reed (personal) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Reed did not play in the Pistons' win over the Suns on Thursday due to personal reasons, but the sixth-year pro is trending toward returning Saturday from a one-game absence. He started in each of the Pistons' four games prior to his absence, although he would likely revert to a bench role due to the return of Jalen Duren.