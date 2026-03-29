Reed registered 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 17 minutes during Saturday's 109-87 victory over Minnesota.

Reed continues to play a secondary role despite the absence of Isaiah Stewart (calf), yet he was able to chip in across the board against what ended up being a favorable opponent. While he does have what might be considered elite per-minute upside, Reed simply isn't seeing enough of the court to be considered a must-add player. At this point, he can be streamed in when the schedule works in his favor, keeping in mind that Stewart is seemingly nearing a return.