Reed agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal with the Pistons on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Reed will remain in Detroit after initially joining the team on a one-year pact in December 2024. The 26-year-old big man averaged 4.1 points and 2.7 rebounds across 9.7 minutes per game in 45 regular-season appearances with the Pistons in 2024-25. He's expected to continue serving as the club's third-string center behind Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart.