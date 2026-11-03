Reed racked up 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 28 minutes during Monday's 124-91 victory over the Hornets.

Reed turned in another strong two-way performance, filling in for the injured Jalen Duren (hamstring). In four appearances over the past week, he has been a top 30 asset in nine-category leagues, averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 0.8 three-pointers and 3.0 combined steals and blocks. The eventual return of Duren will certainly impact Reed's production. However, given how well the team has functioned with Reed as the starting center, there is a case to be made for him playing over John Collins, alongside Duren.