Reed posted 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 113-98 win over the Bucks.

Reed continues to produce on both ends of the floor, ensuring his spot in standard leagues is safe, at least for now. The eventual return of Jalen Duren from a hamstring injury is going to throw a spanner in the works when it comes to the backup center position. While it could be argued that Reed has outplayed John Collins, it does feel as though Collins' role is a little safer at this point. With that said, managers should feel comfortable holding Reed for the time being, with a re-evaluation period likely coming in the next week or so.