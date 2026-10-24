Reed notched 19 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes in Friday's 128-111 win over the Heat.

Reed capitalized on Jalen Duren's early departure due to a right thigh injury, recording a double-double while playing an expanded role off the bench. His efficient scoring and strong rebounding highlighted his ability to contribute when given substantial minutes. Reed could become an appealing short-term fantasy option if Duren misses additional time, although his role would likely diminish once Detroit's starting center returns. With Duren's status uncertain for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, Reed could be in the line for a bigger role this weekend, albeit it'd be in a tough matchup.