site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pistons-paul-reed-wont-start-saturday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pistons' Paul Reed: Won't start Saturday
Feb 21, 2026
at
7:46 pm ET
•
1 min read
Reed won't start against the Bulls on Saturday.
With Jalen Duren (suspension) back in the lineup, Reed will retreat to the second unit. The big man has averaged 8.8 points and 4.5 rebounds across 16.5 minutes per game in four appearances off the bench this month.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
01/18/2026
• by RotoWire Staff
Join the Conversation
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read