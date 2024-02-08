Grimes (knee) -- along with Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn and two second-round picks -- was traded to the Pistons from the Knicks on Thursday for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Grimes' role regressed this season with the Knicks, but the Pistons are happy to take a chance on the third-year wing. Grimes is a career 37.9 percent three-point shooter and will help Detroit's spacing. It's unclear if he'll start, but he'll be battling for minutes with Simone Fontecchio and Ausar Thompson.