Grimes had 14 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 24 minutes during Monday's 113-111 loss to New York.

Grimes poured in all 14 of his points in the fourth quarter, ultimately finishing with a well-rounded, two-way performance. Grimes' first game back in New York after being dealt by the Knicks at the trade deadline lacked a happy ending for the Pistons, but he is carving out a relevant role as Detroit's sixth man.