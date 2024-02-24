Grimes (knee) will be available to make his Pistons debut against the Magic on Saturday, head coach Monty Williams told James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. "We're going to put him out there and use his skill set to help us win," Williams said while acknowledging he's not expected to play significant minutes in his Detroit debut.

Grimes will finally debut for Detroit following the trade that sent him to the Pistons from the Knicks before the deadline earlier this month. Grimes should add a much-needed boost to Detroit's second unit. Still, fantasy managers should temper his expectations with Grimes until he's completely healthy, especially if he plays under a minutes' restriction.