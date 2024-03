Grimes (knee) will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Grimes has been sidelined since March 13, as he continues t battle lingering muscle soreness related to the knee injury he suffered back in January. Surgery will not be required, and it sounds like the guard is being extra cautious as he's eligible for an extension prior to next season. He'll finish the campaign with averages of 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.6 three-pointers.