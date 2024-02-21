Grimes (knee) is doubtful to play Thursday against the Pacers.

The knee injury has kept Grimes out since January 27, and it doesn't sound like he'll be making his Detroit debut Thursday evening. It's unclear what his role with the Pistons will look like once he's eventually cleared, but his fantasy outlook isn't great with so much competition for minutes at the position he plays. For now, Grimes can remain on the waiver wire in most formats.