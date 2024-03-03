Grimes (knee) is unavailable for Sunday's game against Orlando, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Grimes missed the first nine games of February due to a right knee sprain, so returning to the sidelines due to right knee soreness is notable. However, the Pistons could be exercising an abundance of caution with the 23-year-old, trade-deadline addition, especially with Marcus Sasser (knee) active to fill the void. Grimes' next opportunity to take the court comes Tuesday versus Miami.