Grimes (knee) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Magic.
Grimes is likely to be available to make his Pistons debut Saturday after missing the last nine games with a right knee sprain. However, it is uncertain how much playing time the 23-year-old guard will receive in Detroit's rotation.
More News
-
Pistons' Quentin Grimes: Won't play Thursday•
-
Pistons' Quentin Grimes: Doubtful for Thursday•
-
Pistons' Quentin Grimes: Full go at practice Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Quentin Grimes: Still sidelined against Phoenix•
-
Pistons' Quentin Grimes: Remains out for Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Quentin Grimes: Shipped to Detroit•