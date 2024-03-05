Grimes (knee) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Heat.
Grimes will officially miss his second straight contest after being downgraded from doubtful to questionable Tuesday with right knee soreness. His next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Brooklyn.
