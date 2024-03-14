Grimes has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat due to soreness in his right knee.
With Grimes watching from the sidelines Friday night, there will be more minutes available for Evan Fournier and Marcus Sasser, with Sasser being the more attractive target between the two. Grimes' next chance to play will come Sunday in a rematch with the Heat.
