Grimes (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

Grimes will miss an eighth consecutive game due to a right knee contusion. Grimes and Simone Fontecchio (toe) being unavailable once again leaves Detroit without much floor spacing, especially with Cade Cuningham (knee/rest) listed as questionable amid a multi-game absence. Jaden Ivey and Marcus Sasser will likely continue anchoring the short-handed backcourt.