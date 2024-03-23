Grimes (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Pelicans.
Grimes' absence will result in six straight games missed due to a bruised right knee. Sunday's game will be the first night of a back-to-back set, so Detroit could be exercising caution with Grimes before potentially having him return to action Monday in New York against his former Knicks squad.
