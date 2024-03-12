Grimes (knee) scored six points (1-8 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 21 minutes Monday in the Pistons' 114-97 win over the Hornets.

Grimes had missed the Pistons' previous four games due to right knee injury management, but he was thrust into a 20-plus-minute role in his return while Detroit was without a key rotational forward in Ausar Thompson (illness). He was unable to take advantage of the ample playing time, with the poor showing from the field and three-point range diminishing the overall impact of his stat line. Grimes could lose out on a few minutes if Thompson is available to play in Detroit's next game Wednesday versus Toronto.