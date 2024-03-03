Grimes is questionable for Sunday's game against Orlando due to right knee soreness.

The fact that Grimes wasn't included on the Pistons' initial injury report before being added Sunday doesn't bode well for his chances of getting cleared prior to the 6 p.m. ET tipoff. After logging 20-plus-minute workloads in his first two games with the Pistons upon getting the green light to play last week, Grimes has been limited to 14 minutes in both of his last two appearances.