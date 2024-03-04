Grimes (knee) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Heat.
Grimes will miss a second straight game due to knee soreness. He missed the first nine games of February due to a knee strain, so it's a concerning development for the sharpshooter. Marcus Sasser and Evan Fournier should see a slight uptick in minutes with Grimes sidelined.
