Grimes (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics.
Friday will mark Grimes' fifth consecutive game on the sidelines, and with Detroit's next two games coming as a Sunday-Monday, back-to-back set, that number will likely hit six on Sunday. Without a clear timetable, Grimes belongs on the waiver wire in most formats.
