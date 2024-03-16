Grimes (knee) will not play Sunday against the Heat.
Grimes has been limited to three appearances in March due to right knee soreness. Sunday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, but it remains to be seen if Grimes will be ready in time for Monday against the Celtics.
