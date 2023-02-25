Head coach Dwayne Casey said Hampton (recently signed) hasn't practiced yet with the Pistons, so while he's available Saturday versus Toronto, the third-year guard may not be included in Detroit's rotation, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Casey added that Hampton is a good defender and will be a part of the rotation when he eventually gets up to speed with his new squad, but fantasy managers likely can't count on more than 10 minutes from the guard Saturday. Hampton made 26 appearances for Orlando earlier this season but was eventually squeezed out of the rotation when the Magic got back to full strength. He played over 10 minutes in 16 of his 26 appearances and averaged 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 steals in 19.2 minutes during those games.