Hampton provided 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and five steals in 20 minutes off the bench during Monday's 110-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The five pilfers were easily a career high for the third-year guard -- in fact, Hampton had only five steals combined in his previous 14 games. He's played at least 17 minutes in three of the last four games, and the Pistons seem committed to giving him a chance to carve out a consistent role on the second unit, something Hampton hasn't been getting earlier in the season with the Magic.