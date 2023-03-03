Hampton is probable for Saturday's matchup against the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness.
Hampton has appeared in three straight games since joining the Pistons, but he's garnered an inconsistent bench role. While he's dealing with an illness, the third-year guard should still suit up Saturday and may see an increased role with Alec Burks (foot) sidelined.
