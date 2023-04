Hampton closed with 27 points (9-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 loss to Brooklyn.

Hampton led the Pistons in threes made en route to posting a team-high scoring total while setting season-high marks in both categories in Wednesday's defeat. Hampton has scored in double figures 15 times this season.