Hampton closed with 27 points (9-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 loss to Brooklyn.

Hampton finished as Detroit's scoring leader on the night, establishing new season highs in points and three-pointers while achieving his offense in efficient fashion. The third-year guard should have a path to elevated minutes over the final two games of the regular season while the Pistons seem to have shut down most of their key rotation players, but expect some unreliability with his production. Over his previous three contests, Hampton averaged just 2.0 points while shooting 27.3 percent from the field.