Hampton plans to sign with the Pistons after clearing waivers Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hampton and the Magic parted ways during the All-Star break, and the third-year guard has quickly found a new home. He was selected by the Nuggets in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft before getting dealt to Orlando later that season. He had a solid campaign for the Magic in 2021-22, posting 7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 21.9 minutes across 64 appearances (14 starts), but he's failed to build of that production. In Detroit, he'll compete for a rotational role with a mix of veterans and young talent, though the unit lacks star power with Cade Cunningham (lower leg) out.