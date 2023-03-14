Hampton finished with 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes during Monday's 117-97 win over the Pacers.

With Jaden Ivey (COVID-19 protocols) and Alec Burks (foot) both unavailable, Hampton tied his season high in scoring while setting a new season high in boards. The third-year guard has seen a bigger workload off the bench over the last six games, averaging 19.3 minutes and contributing 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 threes and 0.8 steals while shooting an impressive 52.6 percent (10-for-19) from beyond the arc. The Pistons have their sights set on securing the best possible draft lottery odds and landing Victor Wembanyama, and if they begin shutting down veterans like Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), players like Hampton stand to benefit over the final weeks.