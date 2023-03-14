Hampton will start Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.
Hampton gets the nod in the backcourt with eight players sidelined for Detroit, and it marks his first start of the season. He's seen at least 17 minutes in each of the past seven games, averaging 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
