Bullock provided 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Knicks.

Bullock had another terrific shooting game and has now topped double-digits for three straight games. He's made 13-of-22 threes over that stretch and appears fully recovered after an ugly end to January in which he shot just 26.0 percent over the five games to end the month. While Bullock continues to provide strong three-point numbers, his production elsewhere isn't abundant enough for him to be a must own in standard leagues.