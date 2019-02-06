Pistons' Reggie Bullock: 19 points in win
Bullock provided 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Knicks.
Bullock had another terrific shooting game and has now topped double-digits for three straight games. He's made 13-of-22 threes over that stretch and appears fully recovered after an ugly end to January in which he shot just 26.0 percent over the five games to end the month. While Bullock continues to provide strong three-point numbers, his production elsewhere isn't abundant enough for him to be a must own in standard leagues.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...