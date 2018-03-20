Bullock poured in 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and added two assists across 31 minutes in Monday's 106-90 win over the Kings.

The sharpshooting wing was at it again, churning out his 16th consecutive double-digit scoring effort, a feat partly accomplished by Bullock draining multiple threes for the sixth straight contest. The former Tar Heel has also shot between 50.0 and 75.0 percent in each of the last five games, a torrid stretch that speaks to his value as a pure scorer. His contributions in other categories remain decidedly modest, hower, as Bullock is averaging just 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists over the eight March tilts he's suited up for.