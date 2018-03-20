Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Another scoring-heavy line Monday
Bullock poured in 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and added two assists across 31 minutes in Monday's 106-90 win over the Kings.
The sharpshooting wing was at it again, churning out his 16th consecutive double-digit scoring effort, a feat partly accomplished by Bullock draining multiple threes for the sixth straight contest. The former Tar Heel has also shot between 50.0 and 75.0 percent in each of the last five games, a torrid stretch that speaks to his value as a pure scorer. His contributions in other categories remain decidedly modest, hower, as Bullock is averaging just 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists over the eight March tilts he's suited up for.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Posts 16 points on Saturday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores 17 points in return•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Will play, start Thursday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Officially out Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Doubtful Tuesday•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...